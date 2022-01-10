Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

MDT opened at $105.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

