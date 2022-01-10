Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $455.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

