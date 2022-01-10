Rainicorn Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $50.64 million and $1.72 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.13 or 0.07334748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,343.85 or 1.00011161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

