Hyperion Trading Down 0.8% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $165.94 million and $108.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005327 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

