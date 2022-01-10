USDX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007753 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars.

