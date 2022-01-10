Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 996.88

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.88 ($13.43).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 870 ($11.72) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 935 ($12.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.49) to GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.21) price target for the company.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.11), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,805.28). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last three months.

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 949 ($12.79). The company had a trading volume of 282,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.31. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

