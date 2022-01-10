Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $160.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

SPG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.30. 62,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

