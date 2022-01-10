Papp L Roy & Associates Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Shares of COST traded down $23.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

