PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.96

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

