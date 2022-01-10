Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 7.6%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.17. 126,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,874,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYZN. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

