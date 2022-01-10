Kava Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00010092 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $615.56 million and $57.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00200840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00454471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,720,315 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

