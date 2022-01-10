Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Maximus reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

