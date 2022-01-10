Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $70,738.37 and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.