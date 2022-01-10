Soverain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00201271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00035721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00458855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

