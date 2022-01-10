BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.65 Million

Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $113.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $113.70 million. BancFirst reported sales of $114.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.50 million, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $461.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

