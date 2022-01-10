PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0029

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $46.52 million and approximately $286,576.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009415 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019479 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,971,199,793 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

