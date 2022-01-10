Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

