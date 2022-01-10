iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.81. 88,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

