FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $51,742.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 571,719,764 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.