Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 2.98 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.09 ($0.54). 17,474,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,929,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £550.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.33.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

