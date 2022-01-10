Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 16,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.