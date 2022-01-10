Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $169.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.18 million to $175.90 million. Lindsay reported sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $648.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $665.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $678.68 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $695.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

