Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 180,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,266,637. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

