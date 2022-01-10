PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

