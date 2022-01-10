UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $463.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

