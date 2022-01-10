Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 8,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

