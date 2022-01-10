Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $757.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

