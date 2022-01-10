Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.86 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $488.46 million and $32.86 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $759.78 or 0.01827646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.07 or 0.07293603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.32 or 0.99828438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

