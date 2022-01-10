Kava Market Capitalization Tops $615.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00010092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $615.56 million and $57.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00200840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00454471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,720,315 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.