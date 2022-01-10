Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $50.90

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

