Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

