South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.19. 21,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,600. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

