Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

