Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 135,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.