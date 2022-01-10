Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $3,242.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.07 or 0.07293603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.32 or 0.99828438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,675,417 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

