Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $148,107.33

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $148,107.33 and $16,287.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.07 or 0.07293603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.32 or 0.99828438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

