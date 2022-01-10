Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $2.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.45. Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $13.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,140. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

