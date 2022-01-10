Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT at $61.83

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

