Seven Post Investment Office LP Invests $78.60 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 772,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,604,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 31.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.93. 105,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,616. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.