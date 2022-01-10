Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 398,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,691. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

