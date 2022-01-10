Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.60

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $234.57 million and approximately $44.61 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

