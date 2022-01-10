Head-To-Head Analysis: NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and Its Rivals

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 804 3554 3832 111 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.98%. Given NextSource Materials’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -4.68 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 15.60

NextSource Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Summary

NextSource Materials peers beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

