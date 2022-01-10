Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.28.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.