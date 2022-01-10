Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 11,862 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PEP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.40. 63,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

