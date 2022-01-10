West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report earnings per share of $4.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $97.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

