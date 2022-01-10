Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.88.
POW stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.17. The company had a trading volume of 516,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,691. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.68.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.