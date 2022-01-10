Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.88.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.17. The company had a trading volume of 516,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,691. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.68.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.