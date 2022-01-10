Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.62.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:SVM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,729. The stock has a market cap of C$767.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,245,654. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,087,470. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.