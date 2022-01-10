Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.92.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,455,696.97. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,634,400. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,700 shares of company stock valued at $953,309.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

