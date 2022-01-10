Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.38.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.42. 63,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The firm has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.74 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.