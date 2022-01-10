JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

